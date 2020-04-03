UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Prime Minister Says Health Minister Apologized For Ignoring COVID-19 Advisory

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:27 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Says Health Minister Apologized for Ignoring COVID-19 Advisory

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that Health Minister David Clark had apologized to her for ignoring the government's recommendations on how to act during the COVID-19 epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that Health Minister David Clark had apologized to her for ignoring the government's recommendations on how to act during the COVID-19 epidemic.

On Thursday, Clark confirmed earlier reports about him going mount biking, despite the government advising people to refrain from exercising far from home.

"I spoke to the Health Minister last night, who apologized to me," Ardern said in a statement quoted by the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

She added that she expected all ministers to set an example to other New Zealanders by following the government's recommendations.

Starting March 26, New Zealand is under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthy Ministry has confirmed a total of 868 cases in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister David March All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi ..

29 seconds ago

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go ..

31 seconds ago

Power Division's attached departments deposit Rs.1 ..

32 seconds ago

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Pak army deployed in KP to assist civ ..

16 minutes ago

Afghan President Ghani Says Peace Process Should B ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.