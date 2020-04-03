New Zealand Prime Minister Says Health Minister Apologized for Ignoring COVID-19 Advisory

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that Health Minister David Clark had apologized to her for ignoring the government's recommendations on how to act during the COVID-19 epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that Health Minister David Clark had apologized to her for ignoring the government's recommendations on how to act during the COVID-19 epidemic.

On Thursday, Clark confirmed earlier reports about him going mount biking, despite the government advising people to refrain from exercising far from home.

"I spoke to the Health Minister last night, who apologized to me," Ardern said in a statement quoted by the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

She added that she expected all ministers to set an example to other New Zealanders by following the government's recommendations.

Starting March 26, New Zealand is under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthy Ministry has confirmed a total of 868 cases in the country.