UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Prime Minister To Visit Japan From April 20-23 - Tokyo

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 03:27 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit Japan From April 20-23 - Tokyo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will pay a visit to Japan from April 20 to 23, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will pay a visit to Japan from April 20 to 23, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

During the visit, Ardern will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to Matsuno.

"The parties are expected to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations, economic ties and the realization of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Matsuno said at a press conference.

On Monday, Ardern arrived in Singapore, the first stop on a six-day trip to Asia and her first international official journey in more than two years. During the trip, Ardern is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with regional leaders to discuss growing China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine China Visit Singapore Japan April From Cabinet Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Talha calls his positive dope test result an unint ..

Talha calls his positive dope test result an unintentional mistake

25 seconds ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturou ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturous Photo Exhibition

5 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Booking Capacities of Yamal-Europe Pip ..

Gazprom Not Booking Capacities of Yamal-Europe Pipeline for Gas Transit Via Pola ..

27 seconds ago
 France Trying to Convince EU to Impose Embargo on ..

France Trying to Convince EU to Impose Embargo on Russian Oil - Finance Minister

28 seconds ago
 Tennis courts inauguration, tourney held

Tennis courts inauguration, tourney held

29 seconds ago
 IESCO issues shutdown notice

IESCO issues shutdown notice

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.