New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit Japan From April 20-23 - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will pay a visit to Japan from April 20 to 23, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

During the visit, Ardern will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to Matsuno.

"The parties are expected to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations, economic ties and the realization of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," Matsuno said at a press conference.

On Monday, Ardern arrived in Singapore, the first stop on a six-day trip to Asia and her first international official journey in more than two years. During the trip, Ardern is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with regional leaders to discuss growing China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as the situation in Ukraine.