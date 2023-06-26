Open Menu

New Zealand Prime Minister Urges Action From Countries Capable Of Allaying Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:39 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Urges Action From Countries Capable of Allaying Ukraine Crisis

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday urged all countries that can contribute to the settlement of the Ukraine crisis to do so

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday urged all countries that can contribute to the settlement of the Ukraine crisis to do so.

"Long-standing message from New Zealand to China and to other international partners since the war began has been if they can use their influence to bring that to a conclusion, to de-escalate the situation and to end the war, we'd strongly encourage them to do that," Hipkins told reporters during his visit to China, which would last until June 30.

He said New Zealand was closely watching the events unfolding in Russia in light of the attempted mutiny by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and would "strongly support and welcome" it if it became a "catalyst for de-escalation" of the situation in Ukraine.

The Wagner seized an army headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don overnight to Saturday. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly attacking the private military group's camps.

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the mutiny as "treason" and "a stab in the back" in a brief televised address on Saturday morning. Later that day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in negotiation with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Putin, and they reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner troops would retreat to their "field camps."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. However, a source in the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday that the criminal case against Prigozhin was still open.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus June Criminals All From Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures pro ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures protection of minorities communit ..

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangemen ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Prince William launches new UK homelessness initia ..

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

3 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involve ..

Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involved in Pedophile Crimes - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs imm ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs immediate rainwater draining meas ..

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt c ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt case against IGP

3 minutes ago
Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

22 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court Says State of Louisiana Must Add ..

US Supreme Court Says State of Louisiana Must Add New Majority-Black Voting Dist ..

24 seconds ago
 Strict security measures for cattle markets

Strict security measures for cattle markets

26 seconds ago
 Pakistani int'l civil servant receives highest hon ..

Pakistani int'l civil servant receives highest honor by Lao PDR

14 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns May 9 riots accused cases t ..

Supreme Court adjourns May 9 riots accused cases till Tuesday

27 seconds ago
 UAE stocks attracted AED5.6 billion of institution ..

UAE stocks attracted AED5.6 billion of institutional investments since start of ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World