MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The scheduled trip of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Antarctica has been postponed and her flight was turned around due to bad weather conditions, New Zealand media reported on Tuesday.

Ardern was going to the South Pole to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Scott Base and resumption of Antarctica research by New Zealand's scientists that was partially disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic for over two years, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

The NZ Air Force C130 Hercules with the prime minister on board left for Antarctica early on Tuesday, but the plane had to turn around due to bad weather and return to the city of Christchurch, the RNZ reported, adding that the trip had been postponed until Wednesday.

Ardern was going to stay in Scott Base until Friday and see research conducted by the scientists from New Zealand.

"Antarctica is part of New Zealand's heritage and future and we're committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation," the prime minister was quoted by the RNZ as saying ahead of her trip.

New Zealand is going to invest $344 million in development of Scott Base to ensure effective research for further decades. The development program is due to be completed by 2028, the RNZ noted.