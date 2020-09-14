UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Prolongs COVID-19 Restrictions For One More Week - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:10 AM

New Zealand Prolongs COVID-19 Restrictions For One More Week - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions for one more week, until September 21.

New Zealand will remain at level 2 of restrictions until 23:59 local time (11:59 GMT) on September 21, Ardern said on Monday, at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

The city of Auckland will remain at alert level 2.5 until September 23, the prime minister said.

A Cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to review the coronavirus situation in New Zealand and confirm the planned restriction easing, down to level 1.

According to Ardern, starting from this Monday, physical distancing requirements on planes and public transport are being eased, but face masks still need to be worn.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters participated in a peaceful rally against coronavirus restrictions in Auckland.

According to New Zealand's Ministry of Health, only one new coronavirus case was registered in the country in the past 24 hours. The ministry's Monday data shows that the country has a total of 1,447 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Alert Auckland September From Cabinet New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

6 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.