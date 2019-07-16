New Zealand proposes new digital service to make business easy

New Zealand announced on Tuesday a new digital platform which aims to make it easier for small businesses to access services from multiple government agencies, leaving them more time to focus on their own priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash announced details of the new Business Connect platform, which received 7.1 million New Zealand Dollars over two years in Budget 2019.

Business Connect will allow a business to log on to a customised dashboard. They can update their information in one place and share that information across multiple agencies. They will be able to track the status of their applications and be notified online of approvals and renewals.

"Business Connect will enable businesses and government agencies to work together smarter. Our objective is to integrate access to multiple services through a single digital platform, and cut out repetitive paperwork," the prime minister said.

"We want to make the relationship easier with all levels of governments.

Business Connect will allow small businesses to interact seamlessly via a single portal. In time it will streamline the way the central and local government services can be applied for, managed and tracked." "In time businesses will be able to apply for a range of permits, licences and consents, without having to repeat the same information and documentation over and over. Examples could include services that help make it easier to comply with food safety regulations," Ardern said.

"New Zealand consistently ranks the number one as the easiest country to do business. But there is still progress to be made. The Business Connect platform transforms government services from manual and paper-based, to more joined up and business-centric," Nash said.

The pilot platform is expected to be available from October and will initially trial services from three core agencies: the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment and New zealand Customs Service.