UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Proposes New Digital Service To Make Business Easy

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

New Zealand proposes new digital service to make business easy

New Zealand announced on Tuesday a new digital platform which aims to make it easier for small businesses to access services from multiple government agencies, leaving them more time to focus on their own priorities

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand announced on Tuesday a new digital platform which aims to make it easier for small businesses to access services from multiple government agencies, leaving them more time to focus on their own priorities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash announced details of the new Business Connect platform, which received 7.1 million New Zealand Dollars over two years in Budget 2019.

Business Connect will allow a business to log on to a customised dashboard. They can update their information in one place and share that information across multiple agencies. They will be able to track the status of their applications and be notified online of approvals and renewals.

"Business Connect will enable businesses and government agencies to work together smarter. Our objective is to integrate access to multiple services through a single digital platform, and cut out repetitive paperwork," the prime minister said.

"We want to make the relationship easier with all levels of governments.

Business Connect will allow small businesses to interact seamlessly via a single portal. In time it will streamline the way the central and local government services can be applied for, managed and tracked." "In time businesses will be able to apply for a range of permits, licences and consents, without having to repeat the same information and documentation over and over. Examples could include services that help make it easier to comply with food safety regulations," Ardern said.

"New Zealand consistently ranks the number one as the easiest country to do business. But there is still progress to be made. The Business Connect platform transforms government services from manual and paper-based, to more joined up and business-centric," Nash said.

The pilot platform is expected to be available from October and will initially trial services from three core agencies: the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment and New zealand Customs Service.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Budget Progress Same October 2019 All From Government Share Million Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

OIC to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting t ..

2 minutes ago

OIC condemns Somalia hotel terrorist attack

3 minutes ago

UAE occupies first, second positions international ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Establishment ..

47 seconds ago

Court extends Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand til ..

50 seconds ago

Court to indict Rubina Khalid, others on July 23

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.