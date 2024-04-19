New Zealand Ram Put Down After Death Of Elderly Couple
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A ram in New Zealand has been shot and killed by police after it was blamed for the deaths of an elderly couple in a farm paddock, authorities said Friday.
The man and woman were found "deceased" on Thursday morning at the property in West Auckland.
"We can confirm post mortem results indicate injuries consistent with an animal attack," police said in a statement.
The ram was in the same paddock where the bodies were discovered.
One other unidentified person suffered a minor injury after being attacked by the ram -- a male sheep -- in the enclosure, police said.
"Once our staff arrived at the scene they too were confronted and approached by the ram," police added.
"On undertaking a risk assessment, the ram was shot and died at the scene."
Police confirmed one of their officers had killed the agitated animal.
The couple's nephew Dean Burrell said the victims were in their 80s and had died in a "tragic accident" involving the animal, according to local media outlet Stuff.
New Zealand is home to five million people and about 25 million sheep.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky
More Stories From World
-
Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on southern Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
Biden steps up campaign with Trump 'busy' in court41 minutes ago
-
US 'swatting' pranks stoke alarm in election year41 minutes ago
-
US veto sinks Palestinian UN membership bid in Security Council1 hour ago
-
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon1 hour ago
-
Australia tells citizens to depart Israel, Palestinian territories if 'safe to do so'2 hours ago
-
Netflix beats expectations on profit and subscribers2 hours ago
-
US vetoes Palestinian request for full UN membership2 hours ago
-
Defending champion Swiatek motors into Stuttgart quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Netflix beats expectations on profit and subscribers3 hours ago
-
Ecuador hit by power cuts of up to 13 hours amid drought3 hours ago
-
Israel launches strike against Iran: US media3 hours ago