New Zealand Ranked Best at Responding to COVID-19, Brazil's Handling Worst - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A fresh study by the Australia-based Lowy Institute think tank on Thursday found that New Zealand's handling of the coronavirus pandemic was the most effective in the world, while Brazil was ranked as the worst out of nearly 100 countries at responding to the outbreak.

The study comes as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 100 million, with the total death toll surpassing 2 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to the findings, apart from New Zealand, the top 10 includes Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Cyprus, Rwanda, Iceland, Australia, Latvia, and Sri Lanka.

The US, the UK and Russia, in turn, near the bottom of the list.

The study also established that countries in the Asia-Pacific region, on average, proved to be the most successful at curbing the pandemic, while the spread of the virus only accelerated in much of the Americas. As for Europe, Africa and the middle East, though the regions managed to halt the first wave of the pandemic with robust preventative measures, they did not succeed in containing the second wave.

