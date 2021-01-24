UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Records First COVID-19 Community Transmission In Over Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

New Zealand Records First COVID-19 Community Transmission in Over Two Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) New Zealand recorded its first community case of COVID-19 transmission in over two months after a woman tested positive weeks after leaving managed isolation.

"We received information from the Ministry of Health about a person in the community who has tested positive for COVID-19 after they have left our managed isolation facilities," the minister for COVID-19 Response, Chris Hipkins, said at a news conference Sunday, shared by the New Zealand Herald.

Hipkins said health officials were contact-tracing and undertaking an investigation, adding that it was too early to speculate on what the government's response options may be.

Following Hipkins, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield explained that the 56-year-old woman in question had been traveling in Europe for several months, visiting Spain and the Netherlands before taking a return route via London and Singapore to arrive in Auckland on December 30. She left government-managed 14-day hotel isolation after two negative tests and no symptoms.

The woman visited some 30 locations on the North Island with her husband over the next several days as she began to develop mild symptoms.

Four close contacts have been identified, tested and isolated.

"She was extremely assiduous in using the NZ COVID Tracer app, to record QR codes, and this has meant that we have been able to rapidly identify locations where she has been. Our teams are in the process of contacting those places," Bloomfield said at the conference.

All the new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand recorded over December and January have been imported from abroad and identified in government-managed isolation.

The government has booked airport hotels to use as isolation facilities where all entrants remain for two weeks before being allowed into the country. Returnees must then record their whereabouts and respond to regular checkup calls.

New Zealand has been hailed as a beacon of diligent COVID-19 response, keeping the overall count below 2,300 cases and 25 deaths. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made calls to all the families of the COVID-19 fatalities to pass her condolences and apologies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Hotel London Auckland Singapore Spain Netherlands January May December Women Sunday All From Government Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 24, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

12 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

11 hours ago

Four young men commit suicide

11 hours ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.