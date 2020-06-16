UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Registers 2 New COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time In Almost One Month - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) New Zealand's authorities have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in 24 days, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The TVNZ broadcaster said that both new carriers, women of one family, had arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom and were allowed to leave the quarantine to attend a funeral ceremony as an exemption.

Prior to that, the country registered its last case on May 22, and on June 8 the authorities announced that the country was free from the infection with no active cases left.

With the two new cases counted, the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand totaled 1,506 since the start of the epidemic. As many as 22 patients died of the disease and 1,482 have recovered.

