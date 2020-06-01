UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Registers No New COVID-19 Cases For 10th Consecutive Day - Authorities

Mon 01st June 2020

New Zealand has not registered any new COVID-19 cases for the 10th consecutive day and the current coronavirus case tally stands at 1,504, the Country's Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) New Zealand has not registered any new COVID-19 cases for the 10th consecutive day and the current coronavirus case tally stands at 1,504, the Country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On May 27, New Zealand's public health chief, Ashley Bloomfield, said that the last remaining hospital patient had been discharged following recovery.

"Once again, there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand. This is the 10th consecutive day of no new cases. Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization. Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active," the Health Ministry said.

A total of 22 patients have died of the disease since the start of the outbreak.

In mid-May, New Zealand's authorities canceled the nationwide state of emergency declared in March and moved from the COVID-19 alert level 3 to level 2 amid the decrease in the number of cases. Alert level 2 in New Zealand envisages the reopening of retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and other public places. Schools and universities began to reopen after May 18.

