UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reopens Border For Tourism, Economic Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 01:51 PM

New Zealand reopens border for tourism, economic recovery

The New Zealand government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:The New Zealand government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

From 11:59 p.m. local time on April 12, Australians will be able to travel to New Zealand isolation-free, and then two and a half weeks later from 11:59 p.m. local time May 1, vaccinated travelers from visa-waiver countries such as Britain, the United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore, and those with valid visitor visas, will be able to arrive, Ardern told a press conference.

"Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19 two years ago. It did the job we needed. But now that we're highly vaccinated and predicted to be off our Omicron peak, it's now safe to open up," she said.

Reopening in time for the upcoming Australian school holidays will help spur New Zealand's economic recovery in the short term and is good news for the winter ski season, said the prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Holidays Job Germany Singapore Japan South Korea United States April May Border From Government New Zealand P

Recent Stories

NCOC announces to withdraw Covid-19 related all re ..

NCOC announces to withdraw Covid-19 related all restrictions

16 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports record high of over 400,000 new C ..

S. Korea reports record high of over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi's arrest speculations baseless: NAB

Moonis Elahi's arrest speculations baseless: NAB

3 minutes ago
 Adil Sher Khan wins mini marathon race

Adil Sher Khan wins mini marathon race

3 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan lifts COVID-19 restrictions on foreign ..

Uzbekistan lifts COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists

3 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists make new achievements in soybea ..

Chinese scientists make new achievements in soybean genome study

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>