New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A Wednesday report showed how the ways land was used had wide-ranging effects on diverse ecosystems and the biodiversity they support.

The report, a three-yearly update about the state of land in New Zealand, highlighted natural assets and infrastructure's impacts on economies, homes, resilience to disasters, cultural identity and public health.

"Our communities and economies are at risk if we do not protect our natural ecosystems and landscapes," said the report by the Ministry for the Environment and the statistics department Stats NZ.

Ecosystems, such as soil, indigenous forests, wetlands, flood plains and dunes, are the foundational natural assets and infrastructure that underpin New Zealand's economy, help to protect people against disasters, and support public health, said the Ministry for the Environment's Deputy Secretary Natasha Lewis.

These services include supporting the food sector, reducing soil erosion, draining catchments, and protecting coastal areas against storm surges and sea level rise, Lewis said.