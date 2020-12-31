UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 11 Cases Of COVID-19

Thu 31st December 2020

New Zealand reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation since the Ministry of Health's last update on Dec. 29

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation since the Ministry of Health's last update on Dec. 29. There are no new cases in the community.

Of the new border cases, one is historical. This person arrived on Dec. 24 from Canada via the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and is staying in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch, according to a ministry statement on Thursday.

The other imported cases arrived from the United States, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Britain, and have been staying in isolation facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, the statement said.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,806, it said.

Over the summer holiday break, the health ministry is reminding all New Zealanders to "keep each other safe and use the COVID Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality," it said.

"This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

