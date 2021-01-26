UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 2 Imported Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Tuesday with no new cases in the community.

The newly imported cases have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Sixteen people have been identified as potential close contacts of the previously reported community case in Northland. Of those, 15 people have returned negative tests, including a household contact of the case, said a ministry statement.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 65, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,934, it said.

The green light for New Zealand's first COVID-19 vaccine could be granted in just over a week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference.

"We're making swift progress towards vaccinating New Zealanders against the virus, but we're also absolutely committed to ensuring the vaccines are safe and effective," she said.

