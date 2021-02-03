UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Wed 03rd February 2021

New Zealand reported three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Wednesday

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Wednesday. No new cases were reported in the community.

The new border cases came from the United States and Indonesia. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two cases which were reported on Tuesday have been reclassified as Under Investigation, as they are likely to be historical cases which may have previously been reported overseas, said a ministry statement.

Twelve previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,952, it said.

