New Zealand reports 6 border cases, community case

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Monday reported six border cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation, and one new community case linked to the Auckland February cases, who is already in quarantine.

The new community case of COVID-19 is linked to the existing Auckland February cases and the individual has been in quarantine since Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The six new imported cases all have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, said a ministry statement.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 54, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,001, it said.