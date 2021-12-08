UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 90 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 90 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 9,354.

Among the new infections, 71 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, nine in nearby Waikato, three in Northland, five in Bay of Plenty, one in the Lakes District Health board area and one in Nelson, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 74 cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 12,146 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 94 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88 percent are fully vaccinated, it said.

