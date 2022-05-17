UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 9,843 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:10 PM

New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded eight more deaths and 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 3,442 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 63 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 421 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,056,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is currently isolated at home after testing positive for COVID-19, said New Zealand's border will reopen to all tourists and visa holders on July 31, two months earlier than planned, to speed up economic recovery from COVID-19.

