UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports COVID-19 Case In Managed Isolation, No New Community Transmission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:03 PM

New Zealand reports COVID-19 case in managed isolation, no new community transmission

New Zealand reported one new COVID-19 case in managed isolation, with no new community transmission on Monday, as its largest city moved back to lockdown again after the end of a previous lockdown less than two weeks ago

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one new COVID-19 case in managed isolation, with no new community transmission on Monday, as its largest city moved back to lockdown again after the end of a previous lockdown less than two weeks ago.

The new imported patient has remained in a managed isolation facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 67, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,022, said a ministry statement.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level Three and the rest of the country to Alert Level Two from Sunday.

Under Level Three, people are advised to work or study from home, and gatherings more than 10 people are prohibited. Under Level Two, schools could remain open and people still go to work but have to be mindful of social distance. Gathering more than 100 people are prohibited under Level Two.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders to follow the self-isolation advice.

Related Topics

Alert Auckland Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Peaceful struggle imperative for restoration of ou ..

2 minutes ago

DC Khairpur for strict action against profiteers, ..

2 minutes ago

Local LPG price increases by Rs21.78 per 11.8-kg c ..

2 minutes ago

SC accepts stance on eradicating corruption and di ..

2 minutes ago

Thirty Taliban Killed in Afghan Defense Forces Ope ..

13 minutes ago

Diplomats Should Have No Privileges During COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.