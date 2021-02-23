UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports Five Border Cases Of COVID-19, One New Community Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:35 PM

New Zealand reported five border cases of COVID-19 and one new community case on Tuesday

The community case is a student at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland. The school was closed last week and was asked to reclose until further notice as a precaution. Every student and staff member has been asked to be retested.

Public health staff are interviewing the student and their family, and locations of interest which are identified will be made public.

This student lives in a household bubble of six, with a sibling who also attends Papatoetoe High but has also not been at school.

Other family members have been tested, said a ministry statement.

The five imported cases of COVID-19 came from Germany, Pakistan, India, Egypt, and the United States. They have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland, it said.

No previously reported cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 60, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,007, it said.

