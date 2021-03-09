New Zealand reports four cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Tuesday with zero new cases in the community

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Tuesday with zero new cases in the community.

The four new imported cases came from India and Britain, and have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of the new cases is historical and deemed not infectious, said a ministry statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 79, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,409, it said.

The government has guaranteed that every New Zealander will have access to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, after securing an additional 8.5 million doses, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday.

"The government has signed an advance purchase agreement for 8.5 million additional doses, enough to vaccinate 4.25 million people. The vaccines are expected to arrive in New Zealand during the second half of the year," Ardern said.