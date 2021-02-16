UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports No New Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:11 PM

New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, either in the community or in managed isolation

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, either in the community or in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health, however, announced that it formally recorded the sad death of a patient with COVID-19 at North Shore Hospital, which was first announced on Saturday.

This death has now been included in the official COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 26 people have now died with COVID-19 in New Zealand, said a ministry statement.

"We continue to offer our deepest sympathy to all those affected by COVID-19," it said.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 46, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,981, according to the ministry.

