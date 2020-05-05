New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 case for second day

(@FahadShabbir)

New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours for two consecutive days, which was "very encouraging", Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours for two consecutive days, which was "very encouraging", Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

Bloomfield told a press conference that one probable case has been reclassified as not being the case, so the total case number dropped by one to 1,486.

The country's death toll remained unchanged at 20, Bloomfield said, adding four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders to continue following the country's lockdown rules and do not do things that would jeopardize the last few weeks' anti-epidemic efforts.

The country moved from Alert Level 4 to 3 last Tuesday and will stay for at least two weeks at Level 3 before a further review and Alert Level decision on May 11.

Ardern confirmed she attended an Australian national Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss possible opening of the borders for people to travel between Australia and New Zealand.

"I would note that such a discussion has only been possible as a result of the world-leading results on both sides of the Tasman to get the virus under control and I do think that we should both be proud of the efforts that have been made," Ardern said.

"New Zealand is Australia's second-largest source of tourists after China with 1.2 million visitors last year, and 1.6 million Aussies visited us, so we both stand to benefit from getting travel up and running again.

"When we feel comfortable and confident that we both won't receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won't export them, then that will be the time to move," she added.