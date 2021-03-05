UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 cases both in the community and in managed isolation on Friday

WELLINGTON, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 cases both in the community and in managed isolation on Friday.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 68, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,033, according to the Ministry of Health.

On earthquake and tsunami warning advice, the ministry urges people in affected areas to follow advice from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and local Civil Defense authorities regarding the earthquake overnight and tsunami warnings.

As NEMA has already communicated, evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements in affected areas, said a ministry statement, which asked people to listen to local Civil Defense authorities and follow any instructions.

"If you are told to evacuate, do not stay at home. Stay two meters away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so. Only messages issued by NEMA represent the official warning status for New Zealand," the statement said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Nema From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

5 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

52 seconds ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

55 seconds ago

Finland Lacks Industrial Capacities to Produce Rus ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.