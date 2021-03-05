New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 cases both in the community and in managed isolation on Friday.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 68, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,033, according to the Ministry of Health.

On earthquake and tsunami warning advice, the ministry urges people in affected areas to follow advice from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and local Civil Defense authorities regarding the earthquake overnight and tsunami warnings.

As NEMA has already communicated, evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements in affected areas, said a ministry statement, which asked people to listen to local Civil Defense authorities and follow any instructions.

"If you are told to evacuate, do not stay at home. Stay two meters away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so. Only messages issued by NEMA represent the official warning status for New Zealand," the statement said.