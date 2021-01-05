UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last Ministry of Health update on Jan. 3

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last Ministry of Health update on Jan. 3.

The new border cases arrived from Britain, the United States, Switzerland, South Africa, and India, and all are currently staying in quarantine facilities of Auckland or Christchurch, said the ministry.

Sixteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is currently 61, and the total tally of confirmed cases is 1,830, showed official data.

Related Topics

India Christchurch Auckland South Africa United States Switzerland Border All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

S.Korea expects chip export to grow in double digi ..

1 minute ago

NBA: Results and standings

1 minute ago

Thailand reports 527 new cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

China to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing cap ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese scientists cover glacier with blankets to ..

25 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.