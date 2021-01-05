New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last Ministry of Health update on Jan. 3

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last Ministry of Health update on Jan. 3.

The new border cases arrived from Britain, the United States, Switzerland, South Africa, and India, and all are currently staying in quarantine facilities of Auckland or Christchurch, said the ministry.

Sixteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is currently 61, and the total tally of confirmed cases is 1,830, showed official data.