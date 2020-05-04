UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports Zero New Coronavirus Cases In 24-Hour Period - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:20 AM

New Zealand Reports Zero New Coronavirus Cases in 24-Hour Period - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) No new coronavirus cases were registered in New Zealand in the past 24 hours, according to Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

"This is the first day of zero new cases and we want to keep it that way," Bloomfield said on Monday during his COVID-19 update broadcast by the Health Ministry on Twitter. "I'm pleased to say there are no additional deaths to report," he added.

According to the health official, New Zealand has a total of 1,487 coronavirus cases (this includes probable and confirmed cases); the country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 20.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today but it is just one moment in time," Bloomfield said.

According to The New Zealand Herald, this is the first time in about six weeks that not a single new coronavirus case was reported in the country across a 24 hour period.

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand will be reviewing its alert level, currently being a level 3, on May 11.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Alert May New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More than three people from same family can travel ..

5 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

5 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

5 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

5 hours ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.