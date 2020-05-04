New Zealand Reports Zero New Coronavirus Cases in 24-Hour Period - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) No new coronavirus cases were registered in New Zealand in the past 24 hours, according to Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

"This is the first day of zero new cases and we want to keep it that way," Bloomfield said on Monday during his COVID-19 update broadcast by the Health Ministry on Twitter. "I'm pleased to say there are no additional deaths to report," he added.

According to the health official, New Zealand has a total of 1,487 coronavirus cases (this includes probable and confirmed cases); the country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 20.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today but it is just one moment in time," Bloomfield said.

According to The New Zealand Herald, this is the first time in about six weeks that not a single new coronavirus case was reported in the country across a 24 hour period.

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand will be reviewing its alert level, currently being a level 3, on May 11.