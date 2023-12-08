Open Menu

New Zealand Resume Reply In Rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand resume reply in rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Day three of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand belatedly got under way on Friday after rain washed out four sessions of play in Dhaka.

Daryl Mitchell, on 12, and Glenn Phillips, on five, resumed batting with New Zealand on 55-5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Stumps were called on Thursday without a ball being bowled after a day of rain and there was more overnight.

The wet outfield forced umpires to delay Friday's start and early lunch was taken.

The session timings have been adjusted in an attempt to get 74 overs in the day, light permitting.

Fifteen wickets fell on the first day with the tourists trailing by 117.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 in their first innings.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sylhet Dhaka Lead Mitchell All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

4 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

12 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

13 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

13 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

13 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

13 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

13 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

13 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

13 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From World