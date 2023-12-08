New Zealand resume reply in rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Day three of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand belatedly got under way on Friday after rain washed out four sessions of play in Dhaka.

Daryl Mitchell, on 12, and Glenn Phillips, on five, resumed batting with New Zealand on 55-5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Stumps were called on Thursday without a ball being bowled after a day of rain and there was more overnight.

The wet outfield forced umpires to delay Friday's start and early lunch was taken.

The session timings have been adjusted in an attempt to get 74 overs in the day, light permitting.

Fifteen wickets fell on the first day with the tourists trailing by 117.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 in their first innings.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.