New Zealand Reviews COVID-19 Measures to Prepare for Future Pandemics - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) New Zealand is reviewing the COVID-19 response measures introduced from February 2020 to October 2022 in a bid to prepare for future pandemics, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"The terms of reference are being approved and the Royal commission has been asked to look at the response, identify what we can learn from it and how that can be applied to any future pandemic. The scope of the inquiry is wide-ranging and will cover specific aspects of our health response such as our border, community care, isolation, quarantine as well as the economic response, and that does include broadly monetary policy," Ardern told a briefing.

A report on the results of the investigation will be submitted by mid-2024, she said.

"We do need to make sure we learn broadly from the tools that we used for our response so that we make sure we have the most useful lessons possible going forward," Ardern added.

During the pandemic, the country has pursued a zero-COVID strategy, using harsh restrictions, closing its borders and quickly enforcing lockdowns to keep the virus in check. It helped New Zealand to experience fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths than nearly any other country in the first two years of the pandemic.

The government dropped its zero-COVID policy this year once the majority of the population was largely vaccinated. There has been a total of 2,236 deaths and about 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.