Open Menu

New Zealand Sacks Senior Diplomat After Trump Jibe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

New Zealand sacks senior diplomat after Trump jibe

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) New Zealand sacked its top diplomat in London after he made a "deeply disappointing" remark questioning Donald Trump's grasp of history, the foreign minister said Thursday.

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Phil Goff questioned whether the US president "really understands history" during a panel discussion about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The comments were "deeply disappointing", said a spokesman for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

"They do not represent the views of the NZ government and make his position as High Commissioner to London untenable.

"

Peters later said he would have fired Goff if he made the same remarks about any other world leader.

"It's seriously regrettable," Peters told reporters.

Goff, a former foreign minister, compared recent Ukraine peace efforts with the 1938 Munich Agreement -- a pact between European powers that allowed Nazi Germany to annex parts of Czechoslovakia.

Some fear Trump could push Ukraine to accept a peace deal in which Russia holds on to swaths of captured territory.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

5 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

36 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World