New Zealand Sanctions 18 Entities, 9 Individuals For Supporting Russian Military Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Wellington imposes new sanctions against Russia within the measures in support of Ukraine, which will affect nine individuals and 18 entities, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday.

"New Zealand is putting in place further sanctions targeting a total of 18 entities and 9 individuals," Mahuta was quoted by the New Zealand's government as saying.

The sanctions will affect Russian Federal Security Service officials as well as other private and legal persons who develop and purchase weapons, technology and communications, and provide transportation and insurance services, Mahuta said.

Iranian individuals and entities who allegedly provide direct support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will also be put under sanctions, Mahuta's statement said.

Mahuta also considered trade sanctions previously imposed on Russia as effective since Russia's imports to New Zealand has decreased by almost 99%, thus effectively severing trade between the two countries.

In February, New Zealand imposed sanctions against 87 Russian nationals, including President Vladimir Putin, lawmakers, politicians and military commanders, as well as 44 Russian and Belarusian companies.

New Zealand joined the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine since late February 2022. New Zealand has so far imposed sanctions against over 1,500 individuals and entities from Russia and allied Belarus. It also halted trade with Moscow.

