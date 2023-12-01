Open Menu

New Zealand Scientists Develop Cattle Urine Sensor To Cut Nitrogen Loss, GHG Emissions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand scientists develop cattle urine sensor to cut nitrogen loss, GHG emissions

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- New Zealand scientists have developed acoustic urine sensors to tackle nitrogen loss from the urine of cattle, which affects water quality and leads to emissions of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas.

According to the government research institute AgResearch on Friday, the device was attached to the rear leg of dairy cattle to enable recording and identification of distinct sound patterns in "urination events", including timing and volume. Data from the recordings were analyzed using technologies that include machine learning.

"It's a wee issue but with a big environmental impact," it said, adding the new award-winning technology after five years of development may help farmers to address the issue.

Dairy cows typically urinate 10 to 12 times per day with an average urination volume of two liters per event and an average equivalent urinary nitrogen application rate estimated to be approximately 600 kg of nitrogen per hectare, said AgResearch senior scientist Brendon Welten.

