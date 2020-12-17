UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Secures Almost 15Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine From 4 Developers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

New Zealand Secures Almost 15Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From 4 Developers

New Zealand has reached agreements on supply of COVID-19 vaccines with two more pharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca and Novavax, bringing the total number of pre-ordered doses from four leading producers to nearly 15 million, the government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) New Zealand has reached agreements on supply of COVID-19 vaccines with two more pharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca and Novavax, bringing the total number of pre-ordered doses from four leading producers to nearly 15 million, the government said on Thursday.

New Zealand's population reached 5 million in March 2020, according to Stats NZ.

The announcement came as New Zealand's economy bounced back in the third quarter, increasing by 14 percent, after a record fall in the previous quarter triggered by tough restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic. The gain marked the strongest quarterly growth in GDP ever recorded in New Zealand.

"The four pre-purchase agreements secured to date are: 750,000 courses from Pfizer/BioNTech; 5 million courses from Janssen; 3.

8 million courses from the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca; and 5.36 million courses from Novavax," the government said in a press release.

The government added that its strategy to purchase different types of vaccine technology aimed at ensuring the country would have alternative options if some of the vaccines proved ineffective.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also noted that the vaccination would be free and launched in the second quarter of 2021, with health workers and other staff at the greatest risk, such as border officials, prioritized, the press release added.

