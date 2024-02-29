New Zealand sees great recovery of tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Tourism has stepped up to become New Zealand's second-biggest export earner, as it has generated 3.7 percent of the country's gross domestics product, Tourism Minister Matt Doocey said on Thursday.

The statistics department Stats NZ's Tourism Satellite Account showed how strongly tourism rebounded post-pandemic with total tourism expenditure in New Zealand of 37.7 billion NZ Dollars (23.02 billion U.S. dollars) for the year ending March 2023, an increase of 10.

7 billion NZ dollars (6.53 billion dollars) from the previous year.

The data shows that after the borders fully reopened, New Zealand began to see a normalizing of tourism flows with a greater mix of international visitors returning in droves along with strong spend increases in hospitality services and visitor experiences, Doocey said.

The results showed how important international connectivity is to the New Zealand economy, and demonstrated the importance of tourism to main centers and regions, he said.