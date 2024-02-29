New Zealand Sees Great Recovery Of Tourism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Tourism has stepped up to become New Zealand's second-biggest export earner, as it has generated 3.7 percent of the country's gross domestics product, Tourism Minister Matt Doocey said on Thursday.
The statistics department Stats NZ's Tourism Satellite Account showed how strongly tourism rebounded post-pandemic with total tourism expenditure in New Zealand of 37.7 billion NZ Dollars (23.02 billion U.S. dollars) for the year ending March 2023, an increase of 10.
7 billion NZ dollars (6.53 billion dollars) from the previous year.
The data shows that after the borders fully reopened, New Zealand began to see a normalizing of tourism flows with a greater mix of international visitors returning in droves along with strong spend increases in hospitality services and visitor experiences, Doocey said.
The results showed how important international connectivity is to the New Zealand economy, and demonstrated the importance of tourism to main centers and regions, he said.
Recent Stories
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 4.72 bln USD in first 2 months of 20242 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's CPI rises 3.98 pct in February2 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart2 minutes ago
-
Competition schedule confirmed for 2025 Asian Winter Games11 minutes ago
-
Scientists develop anti-fatigue 3D-printed titanium alloy11 minutes ago
-
Roundup: S. Korea's household income grows for 2nd quarter in Q411 minutes ago
-
Spy row erupts in Australia over 'traitor' politician12 minutes ago
-
China sets up Shanghai business cooperation zone to promote int'l exchanges12 minutes ago
-
Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test12 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei ends lower12 minutes ago
-
Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 2112 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Chinese entrepreneurs eye opportunities for new productive forces12 minutes ago