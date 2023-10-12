New Zealand sees more activity in spring property market

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) New Zealand has seen more activity in the spring property market with prices stabilizing, sales counts rising and properties selling in fewer days, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)'s latest report published on Thursday.

September traditionally provides positivity and more activity as the warmer months arrive, said REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird.

"September shows the 'green shoots' from previous months are continuing to grow. Confidence is emerging in the property market, and we are seeing signs of an upward trend," Baird said.

The REINZ August 2023 figures showed continued optimism and further activity in the property market. While listing numbers remain light, they are up in July and sales counts have increased, showing some late winter confidence, she said.

"We saw steady activity this month with increased sales counts both compared to August 2022 and last month. This lift in market activity has also seen the median days to sell decrease this month," Baird said.