Open Menu

New Zealand Sees More Activity In Spring Property Market

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

New Zealand sees more activity in spring property market

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) New Zealand has seen more activity in the spring property market with prices stabilizing, sales counts rising and properties selling in fewer days, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)'s latest report published on Thursday.

September traditionally provides positivity and more activity as the warmer months arrive, said REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird.

"September shows the 'green shoots' from previous months are continuing to grow. Confidence is emerging in the property market, and we are seeing signs of an upward trend," Baird said.

The REINZ August 2023 figures showed continued optimism and further activity in the property market. While listing numbers remain light, they are up in July and sales counts have increased, showing some late winter confidence, she said.

"We saw steady activity this month with increased sales counts both compared to August 2022 and last month. This lift in market activity has also seen the median days to sell decrease this month," Baird said.

Related Topics

July August September Market From New Zealand

Recent Stories

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

5 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

7 minutes ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

58 minutes ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

2 hours ago
Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World