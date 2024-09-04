Open Menu

New Zealand Sees Tourism Recovering

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

New Zealand sees tourism recovering

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) New Zealand's international tourism is continuing to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the International Visitor Survey published on Wednesday.

International tourism contributed 2.6 billion NZ Dollars to New Zealand's economy in the June quarter, up 17 percent from the same period last year, said the survey.

Annually, international visitors contributed a total of 11.6 billion NZ dollars to the country's economy in the year to June 30, it said, adding the increase in tourism spending last year is promising, in particular the increase in higher spending tourists.

International tourism is New Zealand's second-highest export earner after dairy and is a key part of the government's plan to rebuild the economy, said Tourism Minister Matt Doocey.

The number of international visitors has increased by 5 percent in the June quarter from the same period last year, Doocey said.

The New Zealand government has just significantly increased the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to ensure visitors' contribution to public services and high-quality experiences while visiting New Zealand,

Start from October, most tourists will pay 100 NZ dollars to the government, up from the current 35 NZ dollars, when applying for a visa or New Zealand Electronic travel Authority, according to the announcement on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Same June October Visa From Government Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

9 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

50 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

14 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

24 hours ago

More Stories From World