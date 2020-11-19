New Zealand Signs Deal for Up to 5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Science Minister

New Zealand has concluded an in-principle agreement with Belgian Janssen Pharmaceutica on the supply of up to five million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, provided the vaccine passes necessary clinical trials and is approved by the authorities, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said on Thursday

According to the minister, the agreement is a part of an effort to ensure that the government has a variety of options to choose from.

"The agreement with Janssen would see the first doses - up to 2 million - delivered from the third quarter of 2021. We have the option to purchase up to 3 million additional doses, which would be delivered throughout 2022," Woods said in a statement.

She stressed that it was an initial agreement but said the government expected to finalize a formal advance purchase agreement soon.

In October, New Zealand signed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 1.5 million doses.