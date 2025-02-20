New Zealand spoil historic day for Pakistan in Champions Trophy

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) New Zealand rode on brilliant hundreds from Tom Latham and Will Young to beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday, spoiling the country's historic return to hosting global events after three decades.

President Asif Ali Zardari joined thousands of fans at the National Stadium in Karachi as Pakistan hosted its first International Cricket Council event since 1996.

But a poor performance from the home team left a packed 29,300 crowd disappointed as Pakistan were dismissed for 260 in 47.2 overs in reply to New Zealand's 320-5 in 50 overs.

Pakistan were never in the chase despite Khushdil Shah top-scoring with a fiery 49-ball 69, including 10 boundaries and a six, while Babar Azam scored a more sedate 64 from 90 balls that had a six and six boundaries.

Salman Agha cracked a rapid 42 spiced with a six and six boundaries but none could go on and match Latham and Young's knocks.

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke finished with 3-47 while skipper Mitchell Santner took 3-66 as New Zealed made it three wins in as many matches against the hosts following their two tri-series wins last week.

"We were thinking of 260-280, but it shows what you can do if you have a platform and wickets in hand," said Santner.

"Our ground fielding was good and to get Rizwan out with a excellent catch by Phillips was outstanding," said Santner of Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal to a catch at backward point for just three.

Rizwan rued Fakhar Zaman's injury that prevented him from opening the innings.

"Losing (Fakhar) Zaman was crucial," said Rizwan of the opener who hurt a chest muscle while fielding.

"We didn't expect they would get 320. We thought around 260 but they ended the innings well."

- Flypast -

Because of security concerns Pakistan have not held a major international tournament since they were World Cup co-hosts with India and Sri Lanka in 1996.

The cricket will be played in three cities in Pakistan but there will also be fixtures in Dubai in order to accommodate India who refuse to visit their neighbouring arch-rivals. India meet Bangladesh on Thursday.

The eight-nation event got underway with Pakistan's Air Force flying over the stadium to mark the occasion and President Zardari in attendance.

And for all the hype and expectation before the game, it was New Zealand who made the better start as Young and Latham hit the first centuries of the tournament.

Sent in to bat, Young responded with 107 from 113 balls while Latham smashed an unbeaten 104-ball 118 on a flat National Stadium pitch.

Young and Latham revived the innings from 73-3 with a 118-run fourth wicket stand, helping their team overcome the early loss of Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1) and Daryl Mitchell (10).

Young hit 12 boundaries and a six in his fourth one-day international century before holing out to Naseem Shah in the 38th over.

Latham and Glenn Phillips, who made an aggressive 39-ball 61, gave the innings more impetus as New Zealand smashed 113 in the last 10 overs and 64 in the last five.

Latham hit 10 boundaries and three sixes in his eighth one-day hundred while Phillips's robust knock had four sixes and three boundaries.

Fast bowler Naseem was the best Pakistan bowler with 2-63 but fellow pacer Haris Rauf finished with 2-83 and Shaheen Afridi conceded 68 in 10 wicket-less overs.

The defeat leaves Pakistan in a difficult position in Group A as they face arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa form Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.