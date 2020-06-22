UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Strengthens Border Security Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

New Zealand is going to continue the implementation of strict border security measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) New Zealand is going to continue the implementation of strict border security measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"So, while the world enters this dangerous new phase, we remain at a phase of border containment ... That is why shoring up the border as we intend as a government is our absolute priority. Fourteen days of managed isolation is required of every person that enters New Zealand and is the best way to preserve our current freedoms and open economy. It is the main event alongside testing," Ardern said at a press conference.

She also announced making changes into the original COVID-19 health order, which is to be renewed later in the day.

"We've taken the opportunity, while renewing that health order, to make it crystal clear that individuals must submit to testing and medical exams, including the potential of multiple tests.

It also spells out that for a person to make the low-risk indicator by day 14 in order to leave isolation or quarantine they are expressly required to submit to a test and that test might be negative," the prime minister said.

She added that the authorities were extending their cruise ship ban, with exceptions for cargo and fishing vessels as well as those in need of repair, while demanding a two-week quarantine for crew members, unless they have been on a vessel for more than 28 days. The extension comes into effect on June 30.

New Zealand has confirmed a total of 1,163 cases.

