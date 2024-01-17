Open Menu

New Zealand Study To Protect Communities From Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand study to protect communities from wildfires

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) New Zealand researchers are building models to give more accurate predictions of where large wildfires could spread as they burn.

Researchers are creating detailed, localized modelling systems that provide accurate predictions of fire spread by incorporating weather changes driving fire behavior.

"Previous studies assessing the future wildfire risk in New Zealand have found that climate change will increase fire risk in many regions, so being able to get ahead of fires and their movement will be crucial in protecting communities and the environment," Marwan Katurji, University of Canterbury (UC) associate professor in atmospheric dynamics, said on Wednesday.

The models are considered high-fidelity and use atmospheric and spatial predictions, Katurji said, adding that they can represent specific locations' real-time conditions, including the weather.

Current models do not account for local variable weather conditions, said Katurji who was an expert witness for the Port Hills fire in 2017 and is studying some local fire incidents.

Wildfire costs in New Zealand have reached 82 million NZ Dollars (50.27 million U.S. dollars) since 2017, research statistics showed.

The models can be used in fighting wildfires and in fire engineering, he said, adding that Fire and Emergency New Zealand can use this technology to predict or re-analyze real-time movement of the fire, so they can get ahead of where it is going.

Fire engineers could also use this to improve building practices to protect against fire by understanding how fire moves and how turbulent wind impacts fire behavior, Katurji said.

For understanding extreme fire behavior, the research team has been running fire whirl experiments in Twizel in the South Island.

Katurji said this research aimed to help inform and provide practitioners with insights on fire movement under different atmospheric conditions to better protect the environment from damaging wildfires.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Technology 2017 From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

13 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

13 hours ago
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

13 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

13 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

13 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

13 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

13 hours ago

More Stories From World