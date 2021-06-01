New Zealand supports flood-affected farmers

UrduPoint.com
The New Zealand government unlocked support for farmers on Tuesday following serious floods and rains that hit the Canterbury region over the past few days

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor declared an adverse event for the Canterbury region saying, "My decision to classify this as a medium-scale adverse event ensures funding of 500,000 NZ Dollars (363,980 U.S. dollars) for flood recovery measures." Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern visited the region to assess the damage, and a state of emergency has been declared.

The funding will help speed up the recovery of farming businesses, with wellbeing support and specialist technical advice, O'Connor said.

"The money will be used for recovery grants, to enable the region's three Rural Support Trusts to provide extra help to farmers, and for other flood assistance where needed," he said.

"We will continue to assess whether further support is required as the full extent of the flooding becomes clearer," the minister said.

About 400mm of rain has fallen on parts of the region, causing widespread flooding and significant damage to property and the road network, putting further pressure on farmers who have been battling drought.

