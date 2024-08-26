New Zealand Supports Tonga With Weather Radar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A new weather radar project was launched on Monday for Tonga to improve forecasting and early warnings for communities during hazardous weather events.
The project was built under New Zealand's 4 million NZ Dollar (2.49 million U.S.
Dollars) funding in partnership with the Tonga Meteorological Service and New Zealand MetService, according to a New Zealand government statement.
The radar, situated at the Fua'amotu Airport in Tonga, was launched at an event by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with New Zealand and Tonga officials.
The project, part of the Weather Ready Pacific Program, will assist the Pacific region in contributing to the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" initiative, the statement said.
