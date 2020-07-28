UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China's passing of a national security law for Hong Kong, Radio New Zealand reported.

"It is important that New Zealand responds proportionately and deliberately to the passage of the national security law.

As part of that response, Cabinet has decided to suspend New Zealand's extradition treaty with Hong Kong," Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said in a statement as quoted by the radio station.

"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China. If China in future shows adherence to the 'one country, two systems' framework then we could reconsider this decision," Peters said.

