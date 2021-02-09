New Zealand Suspends Ties With Myanmar Over Coup, Ban Military Leaders' Entry

(@FahadShabbir)

New Zealand on Tuesday suspended political ties with Myanmar following last week's forceful takeover of the country's government and banned the entry of its military leaders who carried out the coup, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said

"Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply concerned at the coup in Myanmar. We do not recognize the legitimacy of the military-led government... As a result of these concerns, New Zealand is suspending all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar," Mahuta said in a statement.

Mahuta also called for the release of all those detained and backed a special session at the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding Myanmar.

The top diplomat added that the government "agreed to implement a travel ban, to be formalized in the coming week, on Myanmar's military leaders."

Last week, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud, reversing nearly a decade of democratic transition after 50 years of military rule.