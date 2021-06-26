New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with the government citing "multiple" outbreaks of Covid-19 in Australian states and territories.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give officials time to consider measures "to make the bubble safer, such as pre-departure testing for all flights" between the two countries.