UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Suspends Travel Bubble With Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with the government citing "multiple" outbreaks of Covid-19 in Australian states and territories

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with the government citing "multiple" outbreaks of Covid-19 in Australian states and territories.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give officials time to consider measures "to make the bubble safer, such as pre-departure testing for all flights" between the two countries.

Related Topics

Australia All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS (ADTC) holds virtual seminar in connection wi ..

17 minutes ago

Malik Amin inaugurates water, gas supply schemes t ..

42 seconds ago

German Ambassador Says Hard to Involve US in Norma ..

44 seconds ago

Anti-dengue drive in full swing

46 seconds ago

All eyes on Pogacar as Tour de France gets under w ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.