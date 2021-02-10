UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Tells People To Move Off Waterfront Over Tsunami Fears

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:06 PM

New Zealand authorities told residents along its far northern coast to move away from beaches and other waterfront areas due to expected ocean surges after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck the South Pacific

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand authorities told residents along its far northern coast to move away from beaches and other waterfront areas due to expected ocean surges after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck the South Pacific.

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore" following the quake near the Loyalty Islands, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

"People in or near the sea (along the north coast) should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries", it added.

