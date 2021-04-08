New Zealand Temporarily Bans Entry of Travelers From India Due to COVID - Prime Minister

New Zealand suspended entry of travelers from India from April 11-28 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) New Zealand suspended entry of travelers from India from April 11-28 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, said on Thursday.

"I am announcing that we are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travelers from India. This will take effect from 4:00 pm on April 11, this Sunday. That allows us time to draft the legal orders that will be required. This temporary suspension will remain in place till April 28," Ardern said during a briefing.

According to the prime minister, the ban covers all travelers, including citizens of New Zealand and those who have been in India in the last 14 days.

Ardern mentioned that New Zealand has recently registered 24 new infections with COVID-19, including 17 cases in arrivals from India. Overall, there are 95 active cases in the country.

India occupies third place by number of registered COVID-19 cases. The country has so far registered around 12.9 million cases. More than 11.8 million people have recovered, and about 166,000 have died of the disease.