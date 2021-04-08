UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Temporarily Bans Entry Of Travelers From India Due To COVID - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

New Zealand Temporarily Bans Entry of Travelers From India Due to COVID - Prime Minister

New Zealand suspended entry of travelers from India from April 11-28 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) New Zealand suspended entry of travelers from India from April 11-28 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, said on Thursday.

"I am announcing that we are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travelers from India. This will take effect from 4:00 pm on April 11, this Sunday. That allows us time to draft the legal orders that will be required. This temporary suspension will remain in place till April 28," Ardern said during a briefing.

According to the prime minister, the ban covers all travelers, including citizens of New Zealand and those who have been in India in the last 14 days.

Ardern mentioned that New Zealand has recently registered 24 new infections with COVID-19, including 17 cases in arrivals from India. Overall, there are 95 active cases in the country.

India occupies third place by number of registered COVID-19 cases. The country has so far registered around 12.9 million cases. More than 11.8 million people have recovered, and about 166,000 have died of the disease.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Died April Sunday All From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

8 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves preventive measures during Rama ..

41 minutes ago

Thailand reports new COVID-19 case spike, total ca ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelensky to visit frontline after surge ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey blames EU for 'sofagate' scandal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.