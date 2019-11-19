UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Tightens Foreign Investment Rules

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:09 PM

New Zealand tightens foreign investment rules

Foreign investors hoping to buy New Zealand's strategic assets will now have to convince the government it is in the national interest, officials said Tuesday, while denying the rules targeted China

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Foreign investors hoping to buy New Zealand's strategic assets will now have to convince the government it is in the national interest, officials said Tuesday, while denying the rules targeted China.

New rules will for the first time give the government power to reject overseas investments in sensitive areas if it decides they could be detrimental to the country, Associate Finance Minister David Parker said.

He said the test would apply to crucial infrastructure including ports and airports, telecommunications and electricity networks, as well as firms developing military technology or supplying intelligence agencies.

"These powers will be used rarely and only where necessary for protecting New Zealand," Parker said in a statement, citing investments that could "pose a significant risk to our national security or public order".

He said the new government power could also be used to veto foreign investments in media firms if they were a threat to democracy.

Previously, foreign investments have been screened on the basis of the buyer's character and financial capability to complete a proposed transaction.

However, intelligence agencies can already vet some infrastructure projects on the basis of national security.

The Government Communications Security Bureau did this last year when it barred local telecoms firm Spark from using Chinese giant Huawei's equipment in its planned 5G network, citing "significant security risks".

Parker said the new powers were not aimed at investments from China, which is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

"The reforms will apply to all overseas investors, irrespective of where they are from," he said.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity China Democracy David Buy New Zealand 5G Huawei Media All From Government New Zealand Huawei

Recent Stories

Belarus Election Commission Head Slams OSCE Conclu ..

1 minute ago

Mother, son among 3 killed in road accidents in Sa ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Chief Executive Urges Peaceful Resolutio ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police recover stolen vehicle, car-lifter ..

1 minute ago

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif leaves ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif departs for London in air-ambulance f ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.