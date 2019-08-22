New Zealand to Contact Ukraine Over 'Abhorrent' Sales of Christchurch Gunman Manifesto

New Zealand abhors the fact that a manifesto written by Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who carried out deadly attacks on mosques in the country's city of Christchurch in March, is being sold by neo-Nazis in Ukraine and is determined to contact Kiev over the matter, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) New Zealand abhors the fact that a manifesto written by Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who carried out deadly attacks on mosques in the country's city of Christchurch in March, is being sold by neo-Nazis in Ukraine and is determined to contact Kiev over the matter, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, neo-Nazis have been selling printed versions of the 87-page document for $4 using a website with an encrypted messenger.

"It's abhorrent but we only have the ability to control what occurs within our jurisdiction.

But I would have no hesitation sharing New Zealand's view with the Ukraine," Ardern said, as quoted by the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings on March 15 at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in Christchurch. The tragedy left 50 people dead and another 50 injured. Tarrant was detained immediately afterward and has since remained in custody. In his manifesto, the shooter expressed a strong anti-Muslim and anti-migrant sentiment.