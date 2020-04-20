UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown On April 27 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:02 PM

New Zealand to Ease COVID-19 Lockdown on April 27 - Prime Minister

New Zealand will be moving down from the highest level of alert next week, as the rate of coronavirus infections has effectively flattened and remained below 1,500, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) New Zealand will be moving down from the highest level of alert next week, as the rate of coronavirus infections has effectively flattened and remained below 1,500, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Beginning on April 27, the alert level will be pegged down from four to three, the lockdown will be lifted and schools will be allowed to resume on the following Wednesday.

In a televised speech, Ardern declared New Zealand's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak ultimately successful but said an extra week was needed to "lock in" the gains.

"On that basis, New Zealand will move out of alert level four lockdown at 11:59 p.

m. [11:59 GMT] on Monday April 27, one week from today. We will then hold in alert level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on the 11th of May," Ardern said.

However, this was not an invitation for businesses to open or trade, the prime minister said, but just to prepare.

Ardern said that she was proud of her citizens' actions during the pandemic and renewed her condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 1,440 with nine new cases in the past day, while 12 people have died altogether.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Alert April May From Cabinet New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chitral reported first positive case of coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Steps to be utilised for achieving wheat purchasin ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Video Conference With Ukrainian Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equitie ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri s ..

2 minutes ago

Fake saint among 2 murdered in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.