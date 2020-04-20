New Zealand to Ease COVID-19 Lockdown on April 27 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) New Zealand will be moving down from the highest level of alert next week, as the rate of coronavirus infections has effectively flattened and remained below 1,500, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Beginning on April 27, the alert level will be pegged down from four to three, the lockdown will be lifted and schools will be allowed to resume on the following Wednesday.

In a televised speech, Ardern declared New Zealand's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak ultimately successful but said an extra week was needed to "lock in" the gains.

"On that basis, New Zealand will move out of alert level four lockdown at 11:59 p.

m. [11:59 GMT] on Monday April 27, one week from today. We will then hold in alert level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on the 11th of May," Ardern said.

However, this was not an invitation for businesses to open or trade, the prime minister said, but just to prepare.

Ardern said that she was proud of her citizens' actions during the pandemic and renewed her condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 1,440 with nine new cases in the past day, while 12 people have died altogether.